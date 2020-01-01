“To ascertain, every devotee is spiritually happy, materially well-positioned, and positively identifies with ISKCON as a caring society, where they





And to facilitate this vision, as part of the mission of Devotee Care initiative, we strive to

...

To facilitate the Spiritual Care element of the above mission, the Devotee Care Education presents all the certified online courses within ISKCON on this website. These courses have been appropriately placed in the following Learning Pathways: Scriptures, Skills, and Spiritual Practices.

Spiritual life is one of the critical areas of devotee care (other being Healthcare (Physical); Healthcare (Mental / Emotional); Marriage, Sex and Relationships; Child-rearing and Child-care; Education; Career and Employment; Finance; Housing; Travel and Immigration; Consumer and Lifestyle; Legal and Civic; Mediation Advice).

The primary needs and challenges in the area of Spiritual Care to help practising devotees are to

Overcome doubts Create strong faith Develop strong sadhana Be able to follow regulative principles Improve the quality of association and trust in authority figures

To facilitate the above, we have brought together various courses run by different ISKCON institutions in the area of Scriptures, Spiritual practices and Skills, and made it accessible from this one website

Please Note – These websites were already existing, and we have simply made an earnest & humble effort to bring them on one platform to facilitate better accessibility.